iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Position Lifted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 634.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251,867 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000.

Shares of FXI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.84. 4,504,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,588,002. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

