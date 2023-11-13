iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Holdings Lowered by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2,307.6% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.60. 111,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.