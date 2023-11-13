iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 223,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 89,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $64.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.