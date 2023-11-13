iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $442.67 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.32. The stock has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

