iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Alesco Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $253,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 102,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJH opened at $242.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.