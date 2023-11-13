iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Lifted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,433,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 6.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Gold Trust worth $88,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,394,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.3% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 109,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,375. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

