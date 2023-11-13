iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 88,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $28.56.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

