iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s Largest Position

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 181.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977,558 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.40% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $151,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,349,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,746,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 624,059 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,813,000.

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 60,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,139. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

