iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.