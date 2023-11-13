iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,501 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:EFG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 427,704 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

