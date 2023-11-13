iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,238,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,620,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $83.39. 28,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,290. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.