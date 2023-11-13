iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Daido Life Insurance Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Daido Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,047 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.2% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Daido Life Insurance Co. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $28,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.92. 3,684,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.