iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,098 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $25,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,029,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $122.39. 42,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,660. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $107.42 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.25.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

