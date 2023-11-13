iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000.

IWM stock opened at $168.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

