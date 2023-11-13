iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $66,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

