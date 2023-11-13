iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $106.01. 113,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,118. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

