iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,269 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV remained flat at $110.25 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,228. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

