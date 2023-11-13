iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $158.10 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.56 and a 200-day moving average of $157.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

