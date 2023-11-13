iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.34. 377,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,539. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

