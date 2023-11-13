iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $113.37 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.86.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.