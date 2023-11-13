iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 21.6% in October

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

BGRN opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $48.07.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.