Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,800 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the October 15th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,498.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZF opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.