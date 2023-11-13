Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,800 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the October 15th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,498.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZF opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $13.16.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
