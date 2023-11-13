Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Jabil Stock Up 2.1 %

JBL stock opened at $128.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $2,076,131.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,601 shares of company stock worth $37,675,176. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.