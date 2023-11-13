Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JANX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.81. 3,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,825. The stock has a market cap of $268.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.