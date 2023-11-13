JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.63

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 59624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -136.36%.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 802.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 186.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 79.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

