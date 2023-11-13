Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

