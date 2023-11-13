Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,481,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Johnson Controls International worth $169,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.0 %

JCI opened at $51.25 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

