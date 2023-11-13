Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $115,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of INTU opened at $528.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $369.94 and a one year high of $558.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.96.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

