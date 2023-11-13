Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,519 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Shell were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,872,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,149,000 after buying an additional 811,877 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shell by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,322,000 after purchasing an additional 638,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.20.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

