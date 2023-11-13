Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 742 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEP opened at $77.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

