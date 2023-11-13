Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) is Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,250 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun accounts for about 6.1% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Kanzhun worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie cut Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ BZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

