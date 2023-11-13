Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,309 shares of company stock worth $4,644,205. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $168.93 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average is $196.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

