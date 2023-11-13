Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

