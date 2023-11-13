Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV opened at $441.22 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $435.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

