Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $402,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $102.84 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

