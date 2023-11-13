Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Invests $215,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 728,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 12.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 212,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,915,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 1.8 %

ALB stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.31. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $113.18 and a 52-week high of $323.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.