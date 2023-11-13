Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.18.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$17.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$19.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

