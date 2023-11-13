Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT Lowered to $21.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. 811,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,999. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 176,293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 298,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,631,000 after buying an additional 508,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

