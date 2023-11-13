Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of KYMR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,916. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 136.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 426,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after purchasing an additional 376,248 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.