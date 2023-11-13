Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Lam Research worth $103,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 145,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Lam Research by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lam Research Stock Performance
Shares of LRCX stock traded down $13.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $671.65. 189,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,737. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.54.
Lam Research Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
Read More
