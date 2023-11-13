Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up to $64.43

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.43, but opened at $68.00. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $65.43, with a volume of 13,166 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEGN. Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. FMR LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,099 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after buying an additional 3,828,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,450,000 after buying an additional 615,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,773 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

