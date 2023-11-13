LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on November 30th

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,856. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.