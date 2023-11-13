Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 2,369 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $445.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

