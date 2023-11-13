Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,976 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.0 %

BLK stock opened at $665.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $651.45 and its 200 day moving average is $674.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

