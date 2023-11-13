Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

