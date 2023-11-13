Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $173.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

