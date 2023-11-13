Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,093 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCR opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0621 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

