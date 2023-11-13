Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $109.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $164,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,202 shares of company stock worth $11,299,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

