Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $267.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $291.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

