Lido Advisors LLC Sells 4,490 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV opened at $33.51 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

